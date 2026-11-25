Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday criticised the law and order situation in Pune following a broad-daylight firing and stabbing incident outside the district court, urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to restore security in the city within three to six months. A man was attacked by at least four assailants outside the Shivajinagar Court premises in Pune on Wednesday, police said. The police identified the injured person as Mandar Kivde. He was rushed to a hospital following the attack.

Speaking to reporters, Sule described the courthouse attack as a matter of deep concern and noted that she had already raised the issue with the Union Home Ministry. While stating that she did not wish to politicise the matter, she called on the Chief Minister to intervene directly. “This is a matter of great concern; I have already tweeted about it and reached out to the Home Ministry. I would like to state, quite respectfully, that we do not wish to politicise this, but the law and order situation in Pune has become deeply worrying. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra also holds the portfolio of Home Minister for the state; he needs to pay attention and take responsibility for the situation in Pune, whether over the next three months, six months, or the coming year, to ensure things are brought back on track. That is what we expect from him," Sule said.

"NCP (SP) MPs, including Amol Kolhe, alongside party MLAs and corporators, were prepared to set aside political differences and cooperate with the state government to curb crime and restore public confidence in Pune," she added. Responding separately to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s remarks regarding delimitation, Sule said she had not received any communication or details on the matter.

“I haven’t heard anything about it yet. No one has spoken to me regarding this. No one has called Supriya Sule or provided her with any information regarding the delimitation process. The only call received was from Kapil Sibal; apart from that, I have not received any calls from anyone else,” she said. (ANI)