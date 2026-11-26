Political leaders, among others, paid rich tributes to Verghese Kurien, the Father of India’s ‘White Revolution’, on his birthday, celebrated as National Milk Day on Thursday. Born on November 26, 1921, in Kozhikode, Kerala, Kurien helped transform India from a milk-deficient nation into the world's largest milk producer through the cooperative dairy movement and Operation Flood (launched in 1970).

“India’s White Revolution changed the course of our dairy sector, and Dr. Verghese Kurien was at the heart of this transformation. His vision empowered millions of farmers and made India a leading force in milk production. On National Milk Day, as we pay tributes to Dr Kurien, we have also set our goal of 10 lakh litres of dairy milk production and steadily moving forward in that direction,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X. The Congress Party called Kurien a ‘visionary’. “Remembering Dr. Verghese Kurien, the Father of India’s White Revolution, on his birth anniversary. His visionary leadership transformed the dairy sector, empowered millions of farmers and strengthened India's rural economy,” the party’s X handle posted.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari posted that “On the birth anniversary of Padma Vibhushan Verghese Kurien, the father of India’s White Revolution, we pay our humble respects to him.” Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav added that “Along with taking milk production to new heights, he also made the cooperative movement a people's movement. His contributions to the self-reliance and empowerment of farmers and women remain an unparalleled example of agricultural welfare, rural development and national reconstruction.”

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), founded by Kurien on July 16, 1965 and later formally constituted as a statutory body corporate on October 12, 1987, also posted a long tribute. “Milk nourishes crores of Indian homes and sustains the livelihoods of crores of dairy farmers across the country. This National Milk Day, we celebrate the farmers, women dairy producers, cooperatives and institutions who together have made India the world's largest milk producer,” its X handle posted.

“Today also marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Verghese Kurien, the Father of the White Revolution. The journey began in Anand, where Shri Tribhuvandas Patel led the farmers of Kaira district to build their own cooperative, which grew into Amul. Working alongside him, Dr. Kurien helped shape the Amul model of cooperatives owned and managed by farmers,” the post continued. The NDDB noted that as the founder Chairman of NDDB, Kurien replicated this model across the country. With the support of the Government of India, NDDB spearheaded the White Revolution through Operation Flood and turned a milk-deficient nation into a global dairy leader.

"On his birth anniversary, we pay our heartfelt tribute to Dr. Kurien and to all the pioneers of the cooperative movement. We recommit ourselves to building a stronger, more inclusive and self reliant dairy sector. Let us keep working together for a healthier and more prosperous India. Happy National Milk Day!” it concluded. (ANI)