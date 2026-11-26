Four people sustained injuries after a firing incident was reported near a dhaba in Haryana’s Rohtak. The incident took place late on Wednesday night. The assailants fled the scene after the attack.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited. Earlier, in a separate incident in Delhi, police apprehended a suspect, Satyendra, alias Sikandar, wanted in connection with a firing incident at a Paharganj bar, after he was injured in an exchange of fire in Sonia Vihar on Tuesday.

He is the prime suspect in a firing incident that took place at a bar on Panchkuian Road in the Paharganj area. According to Delhi Police, the firing incident occurred at a bar on Panchkuian Road, Paharganj, and the accused, identified as Satinder alias Kanta, was allegedly involved in the incident. Following the firing, a team of Central District Police initiated an operation to trace and apprehend him.

During the investigation, the police team traced the accused to Sonia Vihar, which falls under the North-East District of Delhi. The team then reached the area to arrest him. During the operation, an exchange of fire took place between the police team and the accused. In the exchange, the accused sustained a gunshot injury to his leg. He was immediately taken to a hospital for medical treatment, police said.

Delhi Police confirmed that the accused had been arrested after the encounter and identified him as the prime suspect in the Paharganj bar firing case. (ANI)