The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken note of the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) action against illegal groundwater extraction on the Yamuna floodplains, including the removal of 87 illegal borewells, and directed its registry to examine and place a pending reply filed by one of the respondents on record. A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad passed the order while hearing a matter initiated on the basis of a newspaper report. In its order dated November 25, the tribunal recorded the affidavit filed by the DDA detailing the steps taken to prevent illegal extraction of groundwater from unauthorised borewells on its land.

According to the affidavit, the DDA removed 40 illegal borewells from Mayur Nature Park between July 18 and 22, 2024, along with around 200 cattle sheds, 20 illegal nurseries and four farmhouses. In another drive conducted between April 22 and 25, 2025, the authority removed 10 additional illegal borewells, 10 cattle sheds, four illegal nurseries and approximately 900 jhuggies and labour shelters.

The DDA also removed 37 illegal borewells from the Yamuna floodplain near the southern side of Yamuna Bank Metro Station between April 28 and 30, 2025. The drive also resulted in the removal of 250 jhuggies, 23 illegal nurseries and unauthorised standing crops. The affidavit stated that the authority had reclaimed approximately 1,337.666 acres of floodplain land between May 26, 2022, and May 31, 2026, through sustained anti-encroachment operations.

To prevent fresh encroachments and illegal groundwater extraction, the DDA has installed 591 demarcation bollards, 375 flag posts and 27 warning signboards along the floodplain. It has also deployed 369 security guards round the clock in three shifts between Wazirabad Barrage and Okhla Barrage. The security arrangements also include three GPS-monitored patrolling vehicles and 90 CCTV cameras installed at 27 strategic locations along the riverfront.

The DDA further informed the tribunal that fencing work was underway along both banks of the Yamuna. Around 27 km of fencing has been proposed between Wazirabad Barrage and NH-24, of which approximately 40 per cent has been completed. Another 22 km of fencing is proposed between NH-24 and Okhla Barrage, with around 60 per cent of the work completed. The authority also stated that vehicular access to protected floodplain areas was being regulated through designated manned gates, with security personnel monitoring entry and exit points to prevent unauthorised activities, including the installation and operation of illegal borewells and water tankers.

According to the affidavit, the DDA had cleared 1,26,245 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste and 4,998 metric tonnes of garbage from the floodplain as of August 31, 2026. Between 2018 and 2026, the authority issued 4,263 challans and imposed environmental compensation amounting to Rs 8,54,15,000, of which Rs 1,60,99,500 had been recovered.

The affidavit also detailed the DDA’s project-wise ecological restoration programme covering several stretches of the Yamuna floodplains, including Asita East, Kalindi Aviral, Kalindi Biodiversity Park, Yamuna Vatika, Amrut Biodiversity Park, Yamuna Vanasthali, Mayur Nature Park and Hindon Sarovar. It stated that restoration work at several locations had been completed, while other projects were at different stages of planning and execution. The comprehensive landscape development plan for Kalindi Aviral Extension Baansera, spread over 163 hectares, has been issued, with civil, horticulture and electrical works awarded for completion by December 31, 2027.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for respondent number 9 informed the tribunal that its reply had been filed earlier but was lying under defects, which were cured on November 24. The tribunal directed its registry to examine the reply and place it on record. Counsel appearing for respondent number 11 submitted that its reply was ready but could not be filed because the respondent had not been included in the memo of parties on the e-filing portal.

The tribunal directed the registry to examine the issue and do the needful within two days. It also permitted respondent number 11 to file its reply within four days. The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 1, 2027. (ANI)