New Zealand captain Tom Latham, who scored a pair of ducks in the first Test against India at Wellington, highlighted the importance of staying in present and that there is "no magic answer" to get back among runs. Latham, who had started India's decline in Test cricket with a clean sweep 3-0 win in India, the hosts' first Test series loss at home in 11 years, will be aiming to get back among the runs to help New Zealand secure a series win at home as well and get some valuable World Test Championship (WTC) points to keep their dream for the Lord's finale alive.

Latham is one of NZ's most decorated Test cricketers, with 6,450 runs in 96 Tests at an average of 38.62, with 17 centuries and 31 fifties in 173 innings, including a best score of 264*. After slamming three centuries during the home series against West Indies, Latham has scored just 189 runs in five Tests and nine innings at an average of 21.00, with a knock of 151 against England at Nottingham earlier this year being his only notable knock in a poor run which includes seven single-digit scores and four ducks.

Speaking about his form to the reporters ahead of the match, Latham said that opening in NZ could be challenging and preparation is key. However, it does not guarantee results. Despite that, Latham has not strayed away from his preparation and wants to stay in the moment. "Obviously, opening the batting in New Zealand conditions can be reasonably challenging at the best of times and understanding that it is the game of cricket we play, we can prepare as best we want to, do all the right things, but that does not necessarily guarantee results when you get down to the middle. My preparation's been the same as it has been last week and, you know, it is just about trying to be in the moment as best you can," said Latham, as quoted by Cricinfo.

"I have said it time and time again, around doing my role as best I can for the team and trying to contribute as much as I can, whatever that may be from a batting point of view but also a captain's point of view. It does not just stop when I finish batting, so, again, trying to just be really clear in terms of how I want to operate and, again, another really good opportunity this week to keep doing what I've been doing for a long time," he added. Latham, one of the more experienced players in the NZ line-up, is aware of the fact that the more one plays, the more it clear gets to the player what is important for them. The wicketkeeper-batter will continue following the mantra which has got him so many runs: keeping it simple.

"The more you play, the more you understand what's important to you as a player, and sometimes the hard thing can be is obviously the distraction around, trying to do something different if it has not worked out," he said. "But I guess what's got me to this point is being really clear in what I am trying to do, even from a technical point of view, keeping it really simple," he added. Latham said that while a player could go outside the 'keep it simple' thinking and try finding a "magic answer" to regain runs, the latter does not exist in cricket. The key in this situation is to stay in the moment.

"The challenge can be to go outside that thinking and try to find a magic answer to score runs. But in this game that we play, there's no magic answer, it's about trying to be in the moment as much as we can, be present. It does sound a little bit cliched but I guess you talk to a lot of guys, if they are in the moment and being present, that gives them the best opportunity to do their role as best they can for the team, and for me that is not going to change tomorrow," he signed off. (ANI)