UK annual net migration drops to 77,000 in year to June 2026
Annual net migration to Britain was 77,000 in the year to June 2026, official data showed on Thursday, compared with 204,000 a year earlier.
Annual net migration to Britain was 77,000 in the year to June 2026, official data showed on Thursday, compared with 204,000 a year earlier.
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