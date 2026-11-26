Prices of some rice varieties popular in southern India have nearly doubled over the past year, ​pushing the national average up 12.5% in October from a year earlier even ​as government stocks sit at record levels.

The increase lifted ‌food ​inflation to its highest level in nearly two years, complicating New Delhi's efforts to contain prices as several other food commodities, including milk, pulses, sugar and vegetables, also become more expensive. WHY ARE RICE PRICES RISING IN INDIA?

A drop in overall rice production and rising ‌demand for broken rice are driving prices higher. Production is set to fall for the first time in a decade, marking the steepest decline in nearly 20 years, as the lowest monsoon rain in more than a decade hit crops during the critical grain-maturity stage, cutting yields.

The impact, however, has been uneven. Southern states bore the brunt of the rainfall deficit, which significantly affected output of ‌premium non-basmati varieties such as Seeraga Samba, Sona Masoori, HMT and BPT, widely consumed in the region.

Prices of some of these grades have nearly doubled over the past year, while ‌those of varieties popular in other parts of the country recorded more modest gains. The rally in southern India's preferred varieties has pushed up the national average price of rice.

Adding to the pressure, broken rice is seeing stronger demand from poultry and cattle feed manufacturers and ethanol producers, besides its traditional use in food processing. With corn prices hitting record highs amid a production shortfall and the government restricting sugar diversion for ethanol, these industries are turning ⁠to broken ​rice as an alternative, intensifying competition for supplies ⁠and driving up prices.

WHY ARE RECORD RICE STOCKS NOT TAMING PRICES? India entered the new rice season on October 1 with record rice stocks of 55.47 million metric tons, more than four times the government-set buffer requirement.

However, the ⁠massive reserves largely comprise common rice varieties that cannot easily substitute for the premium non-basmati varieties preferred by consumers in southern states, where prices have surged, says B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association. This ​mismatch between the composition of government stocks and regional consumption preferences has limited the impact of abundant supplies on retail prices.

HOW COULD INDIA REIN IN RISING RICE ⁠PRICES? India could impose a 20% export duty on non-basmati rice shipments, reintroduce a floor price, or minimum export price, or even prohibit exports of 100% broken rice, as it did in 2022, to divert more supplies to the domestic ⁠market.

India, ​the world's largest rice exporter, accounts for nearly 40% of global trade. On the supply side, New Delhi could offer more rice from its inventories to private buyers, after doubling its target earlier this month to 5 million tons. Additional supplies of subsidised rice through state-run outlets could also improve retail availability and ease price pressures.

The government could also tighten controls ⁠on private inventories, building on weekly stock disclosure requirements after allowing five southern states to impose stock limits. Tighter restrictions and tougher enforcement could curb hoarding. WILL EXPORT CURBS EASE PRESSURE ON DOMESTIC ⁠RICE PRICES?

The recent price surge has been ⁠concentrated in a handful of premium non-basmati varieties, suggesting that government intervention could be narrowly targeted rather than applied across the board. A selective approach could contain domestic prices while minimising disruption to India's wider export trade.

Higher export taxes could also erode India's price competitiveness overseas, giving an ‌advantage to rival suppliers such as ‌Thailand, Vietnam and Pakistan, which have struggled to compete with cheaper Indian rice.