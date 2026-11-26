Addressing the Samvidhan Gaurav Divas (Constitution Pride Day) event in New Delhi on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the foundational role of the Indian Constitution in safeguarding democracy, guiding governance, and reflecting the collective aspirations of the nation. Speaking on the occasion of Constitution Day, which commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949, Shah stated that the document is far more than an administrative manual. "Respecting the Constitution is a very important and proud responsibility for all Indians," he said, noting that it embodies the hopes, aspirations, and core values of the country.

Reflecting on post-Independence history, the Home Minister remarked that for decades, an attempt was made to treat the Constitution merely as a guidebook for running the government, while the effort to instill and strengthen its spirit among adolescents, youth, and everyday citizens was overlooked. To bridge this gap, Shah noted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided in 2015 to observe November 26 annually as Constitution Day, ensuring that the highest constitutional values reach every school, college, and citizen across the country.

"However, it is unfortunate that after Independence, an attempt was made to treat the Constitution merely as a guidebook for running the government, and the process of instilling and strengthening its spirit among the country's adolescents, youth, and citizens was forgotten. When Narendra Modi ji became the Prime Minister of this country in 2014, in 2015 he decided that every November 26 would be celebrated as Constitution Pride Day, so that the highest values of our Constitution could be carried to every school, college, and all citizens," he said. Highlighting the strength of India's constitutional framework, Shah pointed out that the country has witnessed numerous transfers of power without a single drop of blood being shed, entirely in accordance with constitutional processes.

"Our country witnessed numerous transfers of power, yet not a single drop of blood was shed. Transfers of power took place in accordance with our constitutional process...," he added. He explained that the framers of the Constitution established a dual mandate: Giving the public the ultimate right to decide who holds power and mandating that those who receive power must govern strictly within the bounds of the Constitution.

"Our Constitution framers decided that power will be gained through the people and power will also go through the people. They gave the public the right to decide whom to grant power to, and for those who receive power, they laid down the path that governance must be run within the bounds of the Constitution. On one hand, they gave the people the right to decide who holds power, and for those who receive power, they paved the way that you must govern within constitutional limits. Every single word of this Preamble that we read here was proclaimed for building a great India," Shah stated, adding that walking the path laid down by the Constitution is essential to fulfilling the vision of a developed India by the centenary of Independence in 2047. Shah also drew attention to the cultural and historical heritage embedded within the original manuscript of the Constitution. He urged critics and citizens alike to visit the Parliament library and examine the illustrations created by artist Nandalal Bose, which introduce chapters with depictions of Lord Shri Ram’s arrival in Ayodhya, Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavira, Guru Gobind Singh ji, Rani Lakshmibai, the Dandi March, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"To those who are opposing our civilisation, I want to tell them that if you have 10 to 15 minutes in your life for the Constitution, please look at the original copy of the Constitution once...The original copy of the Constitution begins its chapters with illustrations depicting the arrival of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavira, Dasham Pita Guru Gobind Singh ji, Rani Lakshmibai, the Dandi March, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. To those who walk around carrying the Constitution in their hands, it is my humble request that they go to the Parliament library, spare 15 minutes for the Constitution, and look at Nandalal Bose's illustrations to understand the spirit of the Constitution," he said. On the front of social justice and governance, the Home Minister outlined the government's commitment to extending constitutional rights to marginalised regions and communities.

Citing the impact of Naxalism in regions like Bastar, where elderly residents previously lacked basic amenities like ration cards, voter registration, electricity, and drinking water, Shah stated that strong political willpower has helped restore constitutionally guaranteed rights to 21 crore people. "When I go to Bastar and see an 80-year-old family elder who still does not have a ration card, whose name is not on the voter list, whose house has no electricity and no drinking water facility, then I realise how much damage Naxalism has caused. And a government with the political willpower of Narendra Modi ji eradicated it and worked to grant all those 21 crore people their constitutionally guaranteed rights," he said.

Reaffirming the Directive Principles laid down by the Constitution's framers, Shah reiterated the government's resolve to implement the Uniform Civil Code across BJP-ruled states so that citizens of all religions live under one uniform law, alongside ensuring the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies. "Our Constitution framers included the UCC in our Directive Principles. Every single citizen in this country—irrespective of religion, whether Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Christian, or Parsi must get the right to live under one uniform law. Laws should not be framed on the basis of religion, which your party, Rahul ji, outright rejects. Today I have come to state with clarity that in the coming days, wherever there are BJP-ruled governments, we are going to implement the UCC," he said.

"The constitutional amendment providing 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies- the Congress party has been sitting on it and blocking it. Today, I want to tell Rahul ji: it is the resolve of the Bharatiya Janata Party and our leader Narendra Modi that the women of this country will definitely get 33 per cent reservation; you cannot stop us," added the Union Home Minister. (ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday criticised those who carry the Constitution but do not understand its spirit, urging them to examine its original copy and the illustrations by artist Nandalal Bose to understand India's civilisational heritage and freedom struggle.

Addressing the ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas’ seminar on the occasion of Constitution Day, Shah said, "To those who are opposing our civilisation, I want to tell them that if you have 10 to 15 minutes in your life for the Constitution, please look at the original copy of the Constitution once...The original copy of the Constitution begins its chapters with illustrations depicting the arrival of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavira, Dasham Pita Guru Gobind Singh ji, Rani Lakshmibai, the Dandi March, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. To those who walk around carrying the Constitution in their hands, it is my humble request that they go to the Parliament library, spare 15 minutes for the Constitution, and look at Nandalal Bose's illustrations to understand the spirit of the Constitution." Emphasising the importance of respecting the Constitution, Shah said it was the responsibility of every Indian to uphold its values.

He also criticised the approach adopted after Independence, alleging that the Constitution was treated merely as a guidebook for running the government instead of its spirit being instilled among the younger generation and citizens. Shah said, "Respecting the Constitution is a very important and proud responsibility for all of us Indians. However, it is unfortunate that after Independence, an attempt was made to treat the Constitution merely as a guidebook for running the government, and the process of instilling and strengthening its spirit among the country's adolescents, youth, and citizens was forgotten. When Narendra Modi ji became the Prime Minister of this country in 2014, in 2015 he decided that every November 26 would be celebrated as Constitution Pride Day, so that the highest values of our Constitution could be carried to every school, college, and all citizens."

Recalling India's freedom struggle, Shah said the adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1949, marked the beginning of a new journey for the country. "On November 26, 1949, a new journey for our country began. From 1857 to 1947, India witnessed a 90-year-long freedom struggle, marked by countless sacrifices. Many freedom fighters laid down their lives, while countless others made supreme sacrifices for the freedom of Mother India. Many people gave up their homes, businesses, careers and studies, leaving everything behind for the sake of the nation. The countless sufferings and tortures endured over those 90 years were the price of our freedom,” he said.

Linking the Constitution with the sacrifices made during the freedom movement, Shah said the document carried the contributions of the Constitution-makers as well as those who fought for the country's independence. Shah asserted, “Our Constitution carries within it the sacrifices of our Constitution-makers and the countless people who contributed to the freedom struggle. In a way, the Constitution is written in the blood and sacrifices of those who fought for India's freedom over those 90 years."

Highlighting the role of the Constitution in ensuring peaceful transitions of power, Shah said the country had witnessed several changes of government without bloodshed, attributing this to the constitutional process. "Our country witnessed numerous transfers of power, yet not a single drop of blood was shed. Transfers of power took place in accordance with our constitutional process," he added.

Speaking about the impact of Naxalism on people in affected regions, the Home Minister cited his experience during visits to Bastar. He said he had encountered elderly members of families who lacked basic facilities and access to essential documents, alleging that Naxalism had deprived people of their constitutionally guaranteed rights.

Shah said, "When I go to Bastar and see an 80-year-old family elder who still does not have a ration card, whose name is not on the voter list, whose house has no electricity and no drinking water facility, then I realise how much damage Naxalism has caused. And a government with the political willpower of Narendra Modi ji eradicated it and worked to grant all those 21 crore people their constitutionally guaranteed rights." Shah also reiterated the BJP's commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in states governed by the party, referring to its inclusion in the Directive Principles of State Policy.

"Our Constitution framers included the UCC in our Directive Principles. Every single citizen in this country—irrespective of religion, whether Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Christian, or Parsi must get the right to live under one uniform law. Laws should not be framed on the basis of religion, which your party, Rahul ji, outright rejects. Today I have come to state with clarity that in the coming days, wherever there are BJP-ruled governments, we are going to implement the UCC," he added. At the event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other attendees collectively read out the Preamble to the Constitution of India as part of the Constitution Day observance.

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, is observed annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. (ANI)