Germany supports Ukraine but conflict should not spread, German foreign minister warns
Germany supports Ukraine and its right to self-defence but the conflict with Russia should not spread to other regions, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Thursday, commenting on Ukraine's attack on Russian ships in Libya.
"Ukraine's right to self-defence is undisputed and we do support Ukraine, but I strongly warn against allowing this conflict to spread geographically," he told reporters at a press conference in Berlin with his Romanian counterpart Dan Neculăescu.