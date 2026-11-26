​Germany supports ​Ukraine ‌and its ​right to self-defence but the ‌conflict with Russia should not spread to other regions, ‌Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul ‌said on Thursday, commenting on Ukraine's attack on Russian ⁠ships ​in Libya.

"Ukraine's ⁠right to self-defence is ⁠undisputed and we do support ​Ukraine, but I strongly ⁠warn against allowing this conflict ⁠to ​spread geographically," he told reporters at ⁠a press conference in Berlin with ⁠his ⁠Romanian counterpart Dan Neculăescu.