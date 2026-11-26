‌Japan Tobacco ​is evaluating a potential acquisition of British cigarette maker Imperial ‌Brands , Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Japanese group has been speaking ‌with advisers as it weighs a possible transaction, ‌the report said, adding that JT has considered teaming up with a partner to buy Imperial and then split up ⁠the ​British company's ⁠assets in different parts of the world. Shares in London-listed Imperial ⁠Brands, which has a market value of £22.77 billion ($29.83 billion) ​according to LSEG data, rose more than 12% ⁠to a nine-year high of 3,407 pence.

A potential combination ⁠could ​create a tobacco giant worth more than $99 billion, according to Reuters calculations. Reuters could not immediately ⁠verify the report.

Imperial Brands declined to comment and ⁠Japan Tobacco ⁠did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 0.7634 pounds)