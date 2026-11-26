Brazilian ​President Luiz Inacio Lula da ​Silva has approached Luiz ‌Carlos ​Trabuco, chairman of bank Bradesco, about taking over the finance ministry, two people with knowledge ‌of the negotiations told Reuters.

The banker, who has had a close relationship with Lula for many years, has yet to respond but ‌is expected to decide soon. Bradesco did not respond to ‌requests for comment.

Brazil's financial markets have deteriorated since Lula beat right-wing rival Flavio Bolsonaro in October's presidential election, with the country's real currency depreciating against the ⁠dollar, ​pushing Lula ⁠to sound out a market-friendly figure for the finance ministry to ease investors' ⁠fears. As rumors of the approach to Trabuco started circulating on Wednesday, ​markets responded positively, with the real gaining ground while the Brazilian ⁠stock market's benchmark index rose by 1.6%.

Lula is expected to announce a ⁠first ​group of ministers for his new government next week after he returns from the Mercosur summit in Montevideo, Uruguay. Other names ⁠initially considered for the finance ministry were Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, ⁠who reportedly ⁠told allies he would like the post, and Rafael Fonteles, who was re-elected governor of Piaui state.