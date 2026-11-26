The Kerala Prisons Department has banned the distribution of newspapers and other publications affiliated with political parties in prisons across the state, according to a release by the department. As per an order issued by the Director General of Prisons, newspapers and magazines published by political parties will no longer be allowed to be distributed among inmates. The decision was taken following a complaint by a member of the Jail Advisory Committee and on the instructions of the Home Minister.

The complaint reportedly raised concerns over the widespread distribution of Deshabhimani, the CPI(M)'s party newspaper, across all 55 prisons in the state. This is not the first time Deshabhimani has come under scrutiny; in 2023, then State Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan asked the police to file a case against CPI (M) leader M V Govindan and the party mouthpiece Deshabhimani over an alleged defamatory statement against then State Congress President K Sudhakaran.

Meanwhile, Keralam Home and Vigilance Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said the government would increase women's representation in the state police force to 30 per cent through phased recruitment. Addressing the inauguration of the newly constructed Malappuram Crime Branch Unit office building near Malappuram Police Station, the Minister said future recruitment would follow a 7:3 ratio, ensuring greater participation of women in the force.

"The new government cabinet has already decided to increase female representation in the Kerala Police to 30%. This will be achieved gradually. In future recruitment drives, more women will be inducted in a 7:3 ratio," he said. He said women officers were performing effectively in crime investigations and anti-drug operations. Currently, women officers are serving as Station House Officers in 63 police stations across the state. (ANI)