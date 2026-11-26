Indian wheat ​planting is progressing at a slower-than-normal pace, ​with farmers sowing 17.23% less area than ‌a ​year ago as below-normal monsoon rainfall has left soil moisture levels low.

The drop in planting, coupled with the risk of lower yields brought ‌on by a severe El Niño weather pattern, threatens to curb output in the world's second-largest wheat producer, in turn boosting prices and complicating efforts to ease food inflation. Farmers had planted wheat on 9.87 ‌million hectares as of November 20, down from 11.92 million hectares a year earlier, data from the ‌farm ministry showed on Thursday. The sowing season began on October 1.

India's main wheat-producing states are Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the north, and Madhya Pradesh in the central region. India's June-September monsoon rains were the lowest in more than ⁠a decade ​as the drying effect ⁠of El Niño saw rainfall reduced by as much as 41% below the average in Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and ⁠Maharashtra.

India's wheat acreage is poised for its steepest decline in 26 years as dry fields prompt farmers to ​shift to competing crops in search of better returns, industry officials told Reuters last week. Rapeseed and ⁠mustard have been planted on 7.1 million hectares, marginally lower than the 7.12 million hectares recorded a year earlier, the ⁠data ​showed.

India is the world's largest importer of vegetable oils, including palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil, which it sources from Indonesia, Malaysia, Argentina, Russia and Ukraine. Rapeseed is the country's main winter-sown ⁠oilseed, and its production largely determines India's import requirements for edible oils.

Farmers had planted winter-sown crops on ⁠26.1 million hectares as of ⁠November 20, down 10.3% from a year earlier, the data showed. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare updates its provisional crop sowing figures as it ‌gathers more ‌information from state governments.