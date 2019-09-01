CPWD constitutes core group to check water wastage

In order to conserve water and minimise wastage, the CPWD has constituted a six-member core group of senior officers and asked it to submit its report by September 20. According to CPWD, the core group will also include other aspects of water management like artificial recharge of ground water through rain water harvesting and reducing water usage by introducing new technologies among others.

CPWD, being a technical advisor to the central government, needs to take all possible measures to conserve water and minimise its wastage and take a lead role in creating awareness on efficient water, an official said. The group will be headed by Additional Director General J S Sharma.

"It will suggest ways to conserve water and minimise its wastage in the existing built assets maintained by CPWD as well as assets being created newly including during execution of the works," he said. "The core group will submit its recommendations by September 20 to the directorate for further consideration and implementation," the official also said.

The CPWD is the government's largest construction agency and it looks after maintenance of central government buildings and erecting of fences on the country's international borders, among others. The agency also carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes with India.

