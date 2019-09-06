PM Modi to hand over 8 croreth LPG connection under PMUY

Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be handing over the 8 croreth connection under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) at an event which will be organised in Sendra, Aurangabad, Maharashtra on 7th September 2019.

Government of India launched Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) to provide 8 crore deposit free LPG connections to poor households in the country. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched PMUY on 1.5.2016 from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, by handing over the first connection to the beneficiary. The Scheme aims to provide clean cooking fuel to poor households and replace unhealthy conventional cooking fuels such as firewood, cow dung, etc. The use of LPG has its benefits on the health of women and children, environment and economic productivity of women.

Three State-owned Oil Marketing Companies i.e. IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL have implemented the Scheme in all the States/UTs of the country in a mission mode and achieved the target of 8 crore connections, seven months ahead of the timelines set (March 2020).

The States of Uttar Pradesh (1.46 crore), West Bengal (88 lakh), Bihar (85 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (71 lakh) and Rajasthan (63 lakh) have topped the list with the highest number of beneficiaries under the PMUY. Nearly 40% of the beneficiaries belong to SC/ST categories. The implementation of PMUY has earned domestic as well as global appreciation at various Forums.

(With Inputs from PIB)