At least 3 people have been injured due to a magnetic IED blast near Shaheed Square in Afghanistan capital Kabul on Monday. This was the first blast in the city after Afghan peace talks were abruptly scrapped by the United States.

Three people were wounded in a magnetic IED blast near Shaheed Square in Kabul's PD4 today, said Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz: TOLO news #Afghanistan — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.