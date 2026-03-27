Power Struggle at the Helm: HDFC Bank's Leadership Rift

In a dramatic turn of events at HDFC Bank, former chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned following a power struggle with current chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan. This information was disclosed by the Financial Times, citing reliable sources.

The conflict reportedly arose due to Chakraborty's opposition to the extension of Jagdishan's tenure. However, as the report states, a majority of the board members were in favor of continuing Jagdishan's leadership.

Reuters attempted to verify the report but was unable to obtain confirmation immediately.