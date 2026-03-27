Left Menu

Power Struggle at the Helm: HDFC Bank's Leadership Rift

The resignation of HDFC Bank's former chairman Atanu Chakraborty was due to a power struggle with the chief executive, Sashidhar Jagdishan. Chakraborty opposed extending Jagdishan's tenure, but most board members supported it. The report was cited by the Financial Times, and Reuters could not verify it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 07:16 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 07:16 IST
Power Struggle at the Helm: HDFC Bank's Leadership Rift
resignation

In a dramatic turn of events at HDFC Bank, former chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned following a power struggle with current chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan. This information was disclosed by the Financial Times, citing reliable sources.

The conflict reportedly arose due to Chakraborty's opposition to the extension of Jagdishan's tenure. However, as the report states, a majority of the board members were in favor of continuing Jagdishan's leadership.

Reuters attempted to verify the report but was unable to obtain confirmation immediately.

TRENDING

1
Power Struggle at the Helm: HDFC Bank's Leadership Rift

Power Struggle at the Helm: HDFC Bank's Leadership Rift

 Global
2
Croatia Triumphs Over Colombia in Thrilling World Cup Warm-Up

Croatia Triumphs Over Colombia in Thrilling World Cup Warm-Up

 United States
3
Taiwan Snubbed: WTO Visa Errors Spark Controversy

Taiwan Snubbed: WTO Visa Errors Spark Controversy

 Taiwan
4
Costa Rica Agrees to Accept US-Deported Migrants: Controversial Pact Unveiled

Costa Rica Agrees to Accept US-Deported Migrants: Controversial Pact Unveile...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026