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Costa Rica Agrees to Accept US-Deported Migrants: Controversial Pact Unveiled

Costa Rica has agreed to accept 25 US-deported migrants weekly as part of a controversial pact with the Trump administration. This agreement joins a series of similar pacts with countries to manage deportations. The arrangement has sparked critiques over human rights concerns, leaving migrants in uncertain and often dangerous situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 27-03-2026 07:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 07:26 IST
Costa Rica Agrees to Accept US-Deported Migrants: Controversial Pact Unveiled
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Costa Rica has committed to receiving 25 migrants deported from the United States per week, in accordance with a new agreement with the Trump administration. This pact is part of a broader strategy pushing for the deportation of migrants to 'third countries'.

The arrangement places Costa Rica among several nations, including some in Africa and the Americas, that have agreed to accept these deportees. Critics argue the policy risks stranding migrants in countries where they may face persecution or lack support.

The Costa Rican government, treating the deal as a 'non-binding migration agreement', emphasizes that deportees will be processed under local migration laws. Despite assurances, past handling of deportees has raised serious concerns over human rights conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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