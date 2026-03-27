Taiwan Snubbed: WTO Visa Errors Spark Controversy

Visas issued to Taiwanese officials for a World Trade Organization summit in Cameroon were rife with errors, preventing Taiwan from attending the event, according to the island's foreign ministry. Initially, Taiwan objected to being listed as part of China, which was contested in pre-travel documents from Cameroon.

In an attempt to resolve the issue, Cameroon suggested waiving visa requirements for Taiwanese delegates. However, the provided documents were error-laden, misspelling names and misrepresenting gender. "This careless handling from the Cameroonian side lacks sincerity," Taiwan's foreign ministry stated.

A WTO spokesperson confirmed that revised visas, aligning with Taiwan's request, were issued. This incident marks the first absence of Taiwan from a WTO conference since joining in 2002, amidst ongoing Chinese efforts to limit Taiwan's international participation.