Taiwan Snubbed: WTO Visa Errors Spark Controversy
Taiwan's participation in a WTO summit in Cameroon was hindered by visa errors, following a dispute over Taiwan's designation as 'Taiwan, province of China'. The Taiwanese government expressed dissatisfaction with Cameroon's handling of the situation, prompting Taiwan to miss the event for the first time in 25 years.
- Country:
- Taiwan
Visas issued to Taiwanese officials for a World Trade Organization summit in Cameroon were rife with errors, preventing Taiwan from attending the event, according to the island's foreign ministry. Initially, Taiwan objected to being listed as part of China, which was contested in pre-travel documents from Cameroon.
In an attempt to resolve the issue, Cameroon suggested waiving visa requirements for Taiwanese delegates. However, the provided documents were error-laden, misspelling names and misrepresenting gender. "This careless handling from the Cameroonian side lacks sincerity," Taiwan's foreign ministry stated.
A WTO spokesperson confirmed that revised visas, aligning with Taiwan's request, were issued. This incident marks the first absence of Taiwan from a WTO conference since joining in 2002, amidst ongoing Chinese efforts to limit Taiwan's international participation.
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