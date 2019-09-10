Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust congratulated on new initiative

Minister for Māori Development and Associate Minister of Housing Hon Nanaia Mahuta congratulates the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust on its latest initiative to provide safe, secure and affordable housing.

Minister Mahuta today visited Te Puna Wai, the Trust's Wainuiomata papakāinga development, to celebrate the opening and blessing of the first show home.

Te Puna Wai is a mixed tenure housing development that will be completed over two stages, using treaty settlement land.

"The people of Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika have made a long journey to be able to make full use of whenua returned to them, and I commend their commitment to this papakāinga," Minister Mahuta says.

Te Puni Kōkiri has assisted the Trust with a $2.6 million investment to support infrastructure costs for 23 housing sites and the construction of 11 kaumātua rental homes.

"We know that when the Government works alongside Māori communities, the housing aspirations of whānau Māori can be achieved to support thriving whanau.

"I would also like to acknowledge the Trust's approach of taking up every opportunity offered to them that will improve the lives of their whānau," Minister Mahuta says.

The Trust is part of the Te Puni Kōkiri Te Ara Mauwhare trial, where the Government is working with iwi and rōpū Māori to find ways of getting whānau Māori into homeownership. $1.695 million was provided to the Trust to support the construction of 15 homes that will be sold to whānau, who are members of the iwi, under a shared equity agreement.

This whānau will also receive financial mentoring and support through the Sorted Kāinga Ora program, which is giving Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika whānau the tools to have greater understanding and confidence over their financial capability.

"These initiatives will strengthen whānau and communities. Not only improving housing but also providing opportunities to learn skills, offer employment opportunities, improve health and income, to work towards creating intergenerational wellbeing," Nanaia Mahuta says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)