John Bolton resigns, new National Security Advisor to be named next week

John Bolton has resigned as United States National Security Advisor on Tuesday morning, US President Donald Trump announced on his verified Twitter account.

The new National Security Advisor will be named next week.

On the other hand, Bolton has said in a statement that he offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow."

Apparently, Trump and Bolton had strong disagreements over a number of suggestions made by Bolton. Therefore, Trump asked Bolton for his resignation which he gave today in the morning.

The tweets made by Trump read, "I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore...."

"....I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week."

