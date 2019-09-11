Over 600 million cattle to be vaccinated through NACDP launched by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NACDP) to control and eradicate the Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis amongst the livestock in the country, at Mathura today.

The 12,652 Crore fully Central Government-sponsored program will vaccinate over 600 million cattle in the country in an effort to mitigate the two diseases.

The Prime Minister also launched the National Artificial Insemination Programme and a countrywide workshop in all the Krishi Vigyan Kendras(KVKs) in all the 687 Districts of the country on vaccination and disease management, Artificial Insemination and Productivity.

Addressing a huge gathering the Prime Minister said, "Environment and Livestock were always at the core of India's economic thought and philosophy. And hence be it Swachh Bharat or Jal Jeevan Mission or promoting Agriculture & Animal Husbandry we always try to maintain a balance between Nature and Economy. And this is what enables us to build a strong new India."

The Prime Minister also launched the Swachhta Hi Seva Programme with focus on reducing the usage of Single-Use Plastic in the country.

"We should all try that by the 2nd of October this year our homes, offices, workplaces should be rid of the Single-Use Plastic".

"I appeal to all the Self Help Groups, Civil Society, NGOs, and Women & Youth Organisations, every college, every school, every Government and Private Organisation, every individual to join in this campaign against Single-Use Plastic"

"We should look for cheaper and easier alternatives for polythene bags. So many solutions can be found through our Start-Ups."

The Prime Minister also launched several other programs concerning Livestock Health, Nutrition, and Dairy Farming.

"Animal Husbandry and other allied activities have a greater role to play in increasing the farmers' income. Investments in Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, bee-keeping etc bring in more returns"

"In the last five years, we have moved ahead with a new approach towards farming and allied activities. We have taken the necessary steps to improve the quality of livestock, dairy products and diversify them."

"We need to find an appropriate solution for the regular supply of green fodder and a nutritious diet to the livestock.

"Innovation and new technology is the need of the hour, to expand the Dairy Sector in India. We have launched the "Startup Brand Challenge" so that these innovations could come from our villages. "

"I want to assure my young friends that their ideas will be given serious consideration to take them ahead and find a suitable investment for them. This will create newer opportunities for employment".

(With Inputs from PIB)