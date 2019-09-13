Fire breaks out at Mitchells Plain Day Hospital; patients, staff evacuated

A major fire broke out at Mitchells Plain Day Hospital in Cape Town on Friday, according to Times Live. The fire burned down the theatre section of the hospital but the patients and staff were evacuated safely.

The firefighters are on the scene carrying out necessary operations to bring the situation under control.

They have managed to contain the fire only to the theatre section but are still continuing efforts to extinguish it fully.

There are no reports of injuries yet.

The cause of the fire is not known as of now.

BREAKING | Fire guts theatre section of Mitchells Plain day hospital https://t.co/kHm9z328vs — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) September 13, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.