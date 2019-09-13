International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Fire breaks out at Mitchells Plain Day Hospital; patients, staff evacuated

A major fire broke out at Mitchells Plain Day Hospital in Cape Town on Friday but fortunately the patients and the staff were evacuated safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk Cape Town
Updated: 13-09-2019 18:26 IST
Fire breaks out at Mitchells Plain Day Hospital; patients, staff evacuated

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A major fire broke out at Mitchells Plain Day Hospital in Cape Town on Friday, according to Times Live. The fire burned down the theatre section of the hospital but the patients and staff were evacuated safely.

The firefighters are on the scene carrying out necessary operations to bring the situation under control.

They have managed to contain the fire only to the theatre section but are still continuing efforts to extinguish it fully.

There are no reports of injuries yet.

The cause of the fire is not known as of now.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : South Africa
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019