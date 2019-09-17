Railways committed to bringing economic development in Jharkhand: Goyal

Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal flagged off new passenger Train No. 53561/53562 between Dumka and Poreyahat in Jharkhand today i.e. 17.09.2019 through Video Conference in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Piyush Goyal said that Indian Railways is committed to bringing economic progress and development by providing Railway services in the birthplace of Birsa Munda, Jharkhand. Hansidha-Godda line project work had started in the year 2017 and within two years, half of the work has been completed and the remaining work will soon be completed in 7-8 months. Indian Railways has started 50 new trains and increased stoppages at 100 stations in the state of Jharkhand.

The new passenger service between Dumka and Poreyahat will provide connectivity to all en-route stations (viz. New Madanpur, Barapalasi, Nonihat, Kurmahat, Hansdiha & Gangwara). The new train service will have 8 coaches and train services will be available 6 days a week, except on Sunday.

This new passenger train will meet the long pending demand of the public representatives and traveling public of Dumka and Godda Parliamentary constituencies. Hansdiha-Poreyahat new BG line (15.5 Km) is part of Hansdiha-Godda new line project (32 Km).

(With Inputs from PIB)