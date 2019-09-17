International Development News
Mexico to keep fuel prices stable despite Saudi attacks - president

Reuters Mexico City
Updated: 17-09-2019 18:40 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Mexico's government will uphold its pledge to keep fuel prices stable and has supplies of gasoline secured despite attacks on Saudi oil sites, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday. Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference that officials from the finance ministry and state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) would meet on Tuesday.

Lopez Obrador said oil-producing Mexico benefited from higher oil prices but was also exposed because it imported gasoline and diesel.

COUNTRY : Mexico
