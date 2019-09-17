15 Al Shabab terrorists killed near Kismayo city in Somalia - report

As many as 15 Al Shabab terrorists were killed during an operation near Kismayo city in Somalia, Garowe Online reported citing Somali military.

The operation against the Al Shabab group was carried out in Bandar-Jadiid area in the vicinity of Arare bridge near Kismayo city.

Earlier today, the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) called on Djiboutian and Ethiopian forces to be more creative to intensify the fight against al-Shabab militants in the Horn of Africa nation.

Nakibus Lakara, deputy force commander in charge of operations and plans who has been visiting military bases in Somalia on assessment mission called on the troops to support the Somalia National Army (SNA) to help them defend their country in the eventual takeover.

A few days ago, more than ten Al Shabab militants were killed and several others were arrested near the ancient port city of Merca in the southern Lower Shebelle province of Somalia.

#Somali military says 15 militants "killed" during an operation against #AlShabab in Bandar-Jadiid area in the vicinity of #Arare bridge near #Kismayo city, Lower Jubba region on Tuesday. — Garowe Online (@radiogarowe) September 17, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.