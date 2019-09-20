Operation O Kae Molao playing major role in reducing crime: Gauteng Premier

Ongoing, multi-disciplinary operation in Gauteng has resulted in 600 suspects, wanted for various serious crimes, being arrested.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, and Deputy Provincial Commissioner Major General Theko Pharasi led the intensified Operation O Kae Molao on Thursday.

Stolen vehicles were also recovered in various parts of Gauteng during the operation, which typically focuses on arresting suspects who are on the run after committing crimes against women and children.

The sting yielded positive results as suspects of rape, sexual assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and common assault were put behind bars.

"Other suspects were arrested for serious and violent crimes such as murder, fraud, possession of stolen vehicles, possession of drugs and dealing in drugs. Over 30 people were arrested as illegal immigrants," Gauteng Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said in a statement.

He said eight vehicles were impounded during a roadblock in Ivory Park, Ekurhuleni after they were found to have been tampered with while traffic fines of more than R3 700 were issued.

"Three illegal liquor outlets were closed and liquor confiscated during the raid," he said.

Police also pounced on auto parts and second-hand car dealerships in the West Rand and Ekurhuleni, where more than 10 vehicles had engine numbers tampered with while three were positively linked to cases of cars stolen around the province recently.

One suspect was arrested and police are searching for the owner of the other auto-parts dealership.

Masondo said Operation O Kae Molao is playing a major role in the reduction of crime in Gauteng and is enjoying support from community members, who continue to give fruitful tip-offs and information.

The arrested suspects will appear in various Magistrate's Courts within the province in due course.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)