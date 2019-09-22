Pittsburgh: 3 dead, 4 hospitalized after event on South Side

As many as three people have died and four others have been hospitalized on Sunday after an event or some sort of party on the South Side in Pittsburgh.

Director Wendell Hissrich of Pittsburgh Public Safety Department confirmed that three were dead and four were in the hospital with conditions ranging from serious to critical.

Five victims were found in apartment, one in the elevator outside the apartment and one on street at 26th/Carson.

Earlier officials from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said in a statement that several people have been hospitalized and died after an event or some sort of party on the South Side in Pittsburgh.

The incident occurred at an apartment building at the South Side Works on Tunnel Boulevard.

All the victims involved in the incident were wearing orange paper bands on their wrists.

Police have identified two venues that were using orange wrist bands last night.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police said they were still responding to the medical situation.

Police did not say what the cause of death was, nor did they mention how many victims were affected.

The officials have said if anyone who attended or has knowledge of a party or event in which guests were given orange wrist bands, please call Police at (412) 323-7141.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.