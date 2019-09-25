Blast hits MP's office in Helmand; injuries reported

A blast from magnetic mine has hit the office of a Member of Parliament in Helmand province of Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to Ariana News. A magnetic mine exploded in the MP Ghulam Wali Afghan's office in Lashkargah city of Helmand province.

Several people were injured in the blast but the MP Wali was not hurt.

The information about the extent of injuries of the victims was not immediately available.

A magnetic mine exploded in the MP Ghulam Wali Afghan's office in Lashkargah city of #Helmand province.Helmand media office confirmed the incident saying that two people were wounded in the blast but Mr. Wali was not hurt. pic.twitter.com/GkQbzOjFDo — Ariana News (@ArianaNews_) September 25, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.