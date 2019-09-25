International Development News
Blast hits MP's office in Helmand; injuries reported

Kabul
Updated: 25-09-2019 15:27 IST
A blast from magnetic mine has hit the office of a Member of Parliament in Helmand province of Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to Ariana News. A magnetic mine exploded in the MP Ghulam Wali Afghan's office in Lashkargah city of Helmand province.

Several people were injured in the blast but the MP Wali was not hurt.

The information about the extent of injuries of the victims was not immediately available.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
