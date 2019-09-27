7 Al-Shabab terrorists killed in army operation in Somalia

As many as seven Al-Shabab terrorists were killed in an army operation in the past 24 hours in Somalia, Garowe online reported on Friday citing the Somali state media.

The operation against the outfit took was carried out in Gendershe and Dhanaane areas in the volatile Lower Shabelle region of Somalia.

The terrorist group carried out an attack on a security checkpoint near Somali capital Mogadishu on Thursday.

Casualties were reported as a result of the attack that occured in the vicinity of Bal'ad town, 30 km north of Mogadishu in the Middle Shabelle region of Somalia.