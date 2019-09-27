International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

7 Al-Shabab terrorists killed in army operation in Somalia

Devdiscourse News Desk Mogadishu
Updated: 27-09-2019 17:04 IST
7 Al-Shabab terrorists killed in army operation in Somalia

Image Credit: Facebook (@CiidankaQalabkaSida)

As many as seven Al-Shabab terrorists were killed in an army operation in the past 24 hours in Somalia, Garowe online reported on Friday citing the Somali state media.

The operation against the outfit took was carried out in Gendershe and Dhanaane areas in the volatile Lower Shabelle region of Somalia.

The terrorist group carried out an attack on a security checkpoint near Somali capital Mogadishu on Thursday.

Casualties were reported as a result of the attack that occured in the vicinity of Bal'ad town, 30 km north of Mogadishu in the Middle Shabelle region of Somalia.

COUNTRY : Somalia
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019