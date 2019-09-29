Egypt: 15 terrorists killed in security operation in North Sinai

As many as 15 terrorists were killed during a security operation in North Sinai, according to a statement by Egypt's Ministry of Interior released on Sunday.

The statement said the information was available to the National Security Sector about the hiding of a group of terrorist elements in one of the farms located in Al-Hoss neighborhood / Al-Obour area / Awal Al-Arish police station department.

The group was preparing to carry out their hostile plans, the ministry said. The information was dealt with and when the security personnel started approaching the location, the group started firing at the personnel.

The security forces retaliated and as many as 15 of those extremist elements were killed.

Some arms and ammunition were also discovered. Nine automatic rifles, three rifle cartridges, two explosive devices, and one explosive belt were found in the possession of the group.