Open space in Kasturba Nagar Project would increase from 35-83%: Hardeep Puri

"I appeal to all the stakeholders, be assured that all the redevelopment work will happen without compromising the green cover and the Ministry's effort is always in the direction of increasing Green Cover" said Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Housing and Urban affairs, laying foundation stone for Redevelopment of GPRA Colony at Kasturba Nagar by CPWD, here today. Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Prabhakar Singh, Director General, CPWD and a large number of residents were also present at the function.

The Minister also added that he was proud of CPWD that completes all the projects well before the deadline and with Project cost savings. He said open space in the Kasturba Nagar Project would increase from 35% to 83% with a green space of 33%.

Speaking at the function, Shri Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said that the residential complex will have all modern amenities including Schools, Dispensary, Shopping complex and Banquet Hall, etc. Eco-friendly green and energy-efficient features shall be used so that construction complies with the five stars CPWD Green Rating. On-site solar power units shall be installed on the rooftop with 800 KW capacity and power so generated shall be used for common area services, the Secretary said.

Speaking at the function, Shri Prabhakar Singh, DG, CPWD, said that the focus of CPWD will be on eco-friendly development, and that not even a single tree shall be cut and bare minimum 186 trees which are coming in the alignment of building towers will be transplanted within the campus. In addition to transplantation of trees, compensatory plantation of trees will be carried out in the complex in a big manner. He also said that the campus will have a sewage treatment plant based on MBBR Technology which shall generate treated wastewater and will be used for flushing purposes through dwell piping system and for horticulture. For Solid Waste Management, Organic Waste Composters will be installed to treat solid waste. Rainwater Harvesting system will be provided to recharge the groundwater. Recycled materials made from C&D waste shall be used in the works, he said.

Kasturba Nagar residential campus spread in a plot area of 52.8 acres is having very old 2521 Type-I quarters and other utilities which are to be demolished for the redevelopment of the area. In this residential project, CPWD will construct a total 3585 General Pool Residential Accommodation of different categories at a cost of Rs. 2428 crores in two phases. A provision of 465 crores has been kept for maintenance of the complex for the period of 30 years. In the first phase, 2406 dwelling units (1206 Type-II, 1200 Type-III) shall be constructed. Total 44 State-of-the-Art Ground + 13 storeyed towers shall be constructed at a cost of 1128 crores, which shall comprise of two basements and social infrastructure buildings including development works and services. More than 30% of the plot area would be developed as a green area for enhancing the beauty and ecology of the premises. The proposed ground coverage would be only 17% against the existing ground coverage of 55%.

Provision of an electric vehicle charging system shall be made in the parking area. The campus will be equipped with the CCTV cameras for surveillance and intelligent parking for a management system with smart digital displays and signage.

