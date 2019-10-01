UPSC Chairman addresses gathering on occasion of Foundation Day

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) celebrated its 93rd Foundation Day here today. The celebration was organised in the Ayog Sachivalaya Building within the Commission's premises. The function was attended by former Chairmen and Members of the Commission who were invited by the Commission as Guests of Honour. The Secretary, UPSC, Shri Rakesh Gupta welcomed the guests on the occasion.

The Chairman, UPSC, Shri Arvind Saxena, addressed the gathering on the occasion. He expressed his gratitude to the former Chairmen and members of the Commission for gracing the occasion and reinforcing the Commission's core foundation of tradition and continuity which gives UPSC its robust image of reliability and maintaining the highest standards of probity. He also emphasized on the rich and diverse professional backgrounds, the acumen and wisdom and the highest standards of integrity, which the members bring to the Commission which, alongwith their active oversight over all its functions, provides the base of constructing this Institution. He also enlightened the audience about the achievements and the new initiatives being undertaken by the Commission and informed that the Commission has been continuously looking at its own systems and is open to discussion and suggestions for improvements in critical areas like the conduct of examination, recruitments, and evaluation through interviews.

The cultural programme followed thereafter, was organised by the Officers and Staff of the Commission, which comprised of devotional song, Folk Dance, Vocal performance and Drums.

