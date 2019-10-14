Goa: Saligao locals oppose garbage treatment plant expansion

The Goa government's plan to expand the scope of the garbage treatment plant at Saligao village near the state capital has met with resistance from locals. A group of people led by Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA and former Ports Minister Jayesh Salgaonkar on Sunday stopped trucks carrying wet garbage from Panaji, claiming they are polluting and dirtying the area.

On Monday, Panaji MLA and BJP leader Atanasio Monserratte warned of retribution. "At least 90 trucks carrying sewerage arrive in Taleigao plant. What if we stop their trucks?" Monserratte asked.

Meanwhile, Salgaonkar claimed that garbage falling off the trucks keep dirtying the surroundings. "Government should first ensure that environment in and around Saligao is not polluted," Salgaonkar said.

The Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC)-run plant in Saligao has the capacity to treat 150 tonnes of garbage per day, but the government has planned to increase its capacity by another 100 tonnes..

