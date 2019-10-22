Kartarpur Corridor agreement signing postponed - sources

The signing of an agreement on Kartarpur Corridor between India and Pakistan is unlikely to be done tomorrow, news agency ANI reported citing sources. Earlier, both the countries had announced that the Agreement on Kartarpur Corridor will be signed on 23rd October.

While the Indian government had agreed to sign the agreement with Pakistan on the same date, it expressed "disappointment" that the neighboring country did not cede to a request to withdraw the USD 20 service fee per pilgrim per visit to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib.

Further details are awaited.