'Labour' makes coordinated efforts for welfare of workers: Gangwar

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar said that 'Labour' comes under Concurrent list and Central and State Governments makes coordinated efforts for the welfare of workers. He was addressing Regional Labour Conference in Bhubaneswar today. Labour Ministers and senior officials of six states Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Andaman & Nikobar along with senior officials of the Labour Ministry participated in the conference. Regional Conferences help in creating better coordination between Central and State Governments. Central Labour Laws are framed by the Central Government but States implement them and bring changes in them keeping in view their special geographical and demographic situation after consultation with the centre. He said that any law can attain its goal by proper implementation and it is the State Governments that are implementing them on the ground.

Shri Gangwar said that recently Government of India has taken many steps for the welfare of the workforce of the country. Code on Wages has been passed by Parliament in August this year and now State Governments should frame rules regarding Code on Wages, fix minimum wages and organize awareness campaigns so that the maximum number of unorganized sector workers may be benefitted.

Code on Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions has been sent to Parliamentary Standing Committee after being introduced in the Lok Sabha. This is also important legislation that subsumes 13 Central labor laws and covers health, security and working conditions issues of the workers.

Apart from the simplifications of Labour laws, the Government of India has launched the Pension Scheme for unorganized sector workers and small traders and self-employed persons. Approximately 33 lakh unorganized sector workers have associated themselves with the Pension Scheme. But, to link around 40 crore unorganized sector workers to the scheme, coordination from all the State Governments is essential.

He further said that we are using information technology to improve the services of EPFO and ESIC and bring more transparency and accountability in them. He expressed hope that this conference will be successful in creating better coordination with State Governments.

(With Inputs from PIB)