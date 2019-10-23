International Development News
Mark Lowcock to attend official handover of UN House ceremony in Nigeria

The Emergency Relief Coordinator is also expected to meet with senior Nigerian officials, donors, UN agencies and local and international NGOs involved in the federal capital and in Borno State's capital, Maiduguri.

On 26 August 2011, twenty-three UN staff, contractors and visitors lost their lives and 60 others were injured in a car bombing at the entrance of the UN headquarters in the capital. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNReliefChief)

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock is scheduled to visit Nigeria on 23 and 24 October 2019.

Mr. Lowcock will be representing the UN Secretary-General at the official handover of the UN House ceremony in the capital Abuja, which is held on the occasion of UN Day on Thursday 24 October.

On 26 August 2011, twenty-three UN staff, contractors and visitors lost their lives and 60 others were injured in a car bombing at the entrance of the UN headquarters in the capital.

Ten years of conflict have left over 7 million people in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (BAY) state in dire need of humanitarian assistance, and Nigeria remains one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world. The provision of life-saving services to these ravaged communities is a joint effort between the Government of Nigeria and the international humanitarian community since 2016.

