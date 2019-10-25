Lt Gen Sreenivas flags in white water rafting expedition 'Rudrashila'

The white water rafting expedition christened as 'Rudrashila' undertaken by Kalidhar Battalion was flagged in by Lieutenant General VS Sreenivas, General Officer Commanding Konark Corps on 25 October 2019 at Jodhpur Military Station.

The white water rafting expedition was organized by Kalidhar Battalion to commemorate its 75th Raising Day. The team comprising of two officers, four Junior Commissioned Officers and 18 Soldiers led by Major Ravikant Gaurav covered a total distance of over 140km from Rudraprayag to Rishikesh in the mighty Ganges River in the mountains of Uttarakhand.

Lieutenant General VS Sreenivas, expressed that such expeditions in our Army are carried out to prepare the soldiers to overcome adversities with determination and grit. It also helps to promote spirit-de-corps and courage amongst the soldiers. The team also spread awareness among locals on current social issues of the 'Swachh Bharat Campaign' and 'Preservation of River Eco-Systems'.

