International Development News
Development News Edition

China says to proceed with trade negotiations with U.S. as planned

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 10:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 09:41 IST
China says to proceed with trade negotiations with U.S. as planned
Image Credit: Flickr

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that Beijing and Washington will proceed with the bilateral trade negotiations according to plan and that the talks are progressing well.

The ministry, in a statement, said the two sides remain in close communication and that the lead trade negotiators for Beijing and Washington will hold a telephone call on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he hoped to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping next month to sign an interim trade deal during the Nov. 16-17 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next month in Chile, but Chilean officials cancelled the summit to focus on restoring law and order in the country amid violent protests.

Also Read: Govt steps helping India to inch up its ease of doing biz ranking: Commerce Ministry

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Conflict of Interest: BCCI ethics officer asks Dravid to depose on November 12

BCCI ethics officer D K Jain has asked Indian cricket great Rahul Dravid to appear in person for the second time, on November 12, for further submissions and clarifications on the conflict of interest allegations levelled against him. The ...

Sensex hits record high of 40,345; Infosys, SBI rally 4 pc

Market benchmark BSE Sensex surged over 293 points to hit its record intra-day high of 40,344.99 on Thursday led by a rally in index heavyweights Infosys, SBI, HDFC Bank and TCS. After opening on a strong note, the 30-share index was tradin...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m.GMT/2 p.m.SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m.GMT2 p.m.SGT For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning or on Media E...

R K Mathur sworn-in as Ladakh LG

Former bureaucrat Radha Krishna Mathur was sworn-in on Thursday as the first Lieutenant Governor of the strategically located Union Territory of Ladakh, which came into existence after the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. Mathur, who will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019