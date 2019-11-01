Martin Harvey named as next High Commissioner to Canada

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has named diplomat Martin Harvey as New Zealand's next High Commissioner to Canada.

"Canada is one of New Zealand's closest and longstanding international partners," said Mr. Peters. "Our close friendship is underpinned by our shared democratic values, history and our parliamentary traditions. As Commonwealth countries and Five Eyes partners, we work closely together across a range of foreign and security policy issues.

"As one of our partners in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), our economies are becoming further integrated into the Asia-Pacific region and Canada is one of our fastest-growing export markets," Mr. Peters said.

Mr. Harvey has held a range of senior positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. He has over twenty-five years of experience as a trade negotiator, most recently as the lead negotiator on our Free Trade Agreement with the European Union, and was head of the Ministry's Trade Negotiations Division from 2012 to 2017. Mr. Harvey has also served as New Zealand High Commissioner to Singapore, and as the Deputy Permanent Representative to the World Trade Organisation.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)