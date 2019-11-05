Total to drill another offshore well in South Africa early 2020
French oil and gas major Total said it will drill another exploration well in the 11B/12B block offshore South Africa in the first quarter of next year, a senior company official said on Tuesday.
Earlier this year, Total opened up a new playoff South Africa's southern coast, after making an offshore discovery that could contain 1 billion barrels of total resources while drilling its Brulpadda prospects in the Outeniqua Basin.
Also Read: Inox Leisure reports 42 pc growth in Q2 total revenue
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Total
- French
- company official
- South Africa
- coast
ALSO READ
Sindhu looks to snap run of early exits at French Open
Rugby-World Cup referee's picture with Wales fans riles French
Brexit within ten days time remains possible - French minister
UPDATE 2-Rugby-French official says World Cup ref's picture with Wales fans is shocking
UPDATE 1-Rugby-World Cup referee's picture with Wales fans riles French