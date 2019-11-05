Total to drill another offshore well in South Africa early 2020

French oil and gas major Total said it will drill another exploration well in the 11B/12B block offshore South Africa in the first quarter of next year, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Total opened up a new playoff South Africa's southern coast, after making an offshore discovery that could contain 1 billion barrels of total resources while drilling its Brulpadda prospects in the Outeniqua Basin.

