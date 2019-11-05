International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Aramco share sale curb rules out overseas listing for at least a year

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 20:31 IST
UPDATE 2-Aramco share sale curb rules out overseas listing for at least a year
Image Credit: Facebook/Aramco

The Saudi government plans to sell 2% of state oil giant Aramco in a domestic listing on Dec. 11, three sources familiar with the matter said, but restrictions on future share sales mean an international IPO is ruled out for at least a year. Final pricing for the IPO (initial public offering) is scheduled for Dec. 5 and the world's most profitable company is expected to start trading on the Riyadh bourse six days later, the sources said.

The Saudi government will face a one-year restriction on selling more Aramco shares following the domestic listing, according to the sources, meaning any overseas IPO is unlikely to be held in 2020. Saudi Aramco and the Saudi government's media office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Aramco fired the starting gun on the domestic IPO on Sunday after a series of false starts. However, it did not give details on how much of the company would be sold, or when the listing would happen, while expert valuations of the company vary wildly from around $1.2 to $2.3 trillion. Sunday's announcement had said Aramco and the selling shareholder would be subject to restrictions on the sale, disposition or issuance of additional shares, but did not provide the lock-up period. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seeking to raise billions of dollars to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil by investing in non-energy industries.

Initial hopes for a 5% initial public offering (IPO) on domestic and international bourses were dashed last year when the process was halted amid debate over where to list Aramco overseas. Aramco said the IPO timetable was delayed because it began a process to acquire a 70% stake in petrochemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

ON THE ROAD Aramco roadshows for the Riyadh IPO will begin on Nov. 18, according to the sources.

Bankers have told the Saudi government that investors will likely value the company at around $1.5 trillion, below the $2 trillion valuations touted by Prince Mohammed when he first floated the idea of an IPO nearly four years ago. Sources had told Reuters earlier the oil company could offer 1%-2% of its shares on the local bourse, raising as much as $20 billion to $40 billion.

A deal over $25 billion would top the record-breaking one of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba in 2014. A $2 trillion valuation would be almost twice that of Microsoft, currently the world's most valuable listed company and seven times that of Exxon Mobil Corp, the biggest listed oil major by market cap.

The Saudi government is looking to list 2% of the company on the Saudi bourse though, rather than listing the entire share capital on the exchange, the sources said. Normally public companies list the entire share capital on the exchange and have a portion of that as free float.

"Aramco would become the largest company by market cap in the MSCI EM index following listing but would account for only 0.5-0.6% of the index given an expected low index weighting," Bernstein analysts said in a note on Tuesday.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco aims to begin planned IPO on Nov. 3 -sources

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India will be open to discussions on RCEP if demands met, trade deficit balanced: Piyush Goyal

A day after India decided not to join Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the country will be open to further discussion if its demands are met and the trade deficit ...

Army Chief meets religious preachers from J-K

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday interacted with religious preachers of different faiths from Resai and Rajouri areas of Jammu and Kashmir and assured them of all support for the development of the region. During his interaction with t...

No let up in crop stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana:Centre; PM reviews pollution situation

As the air quality in Delhi-NCR hovered between severe and very poor category, a review of pollution in northern India by the Centre on Tuesday found no let up in crop stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana notwithstanding the clampdown by ...

Trump Jr releases provocative book defending father

Donald Trump Jr. released a book on Tuesday that rails against the left as he admitted he had caught the political bug and may consider running for office in the future. In Triggered How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence US, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019