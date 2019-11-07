UN advisory group urges all parties to reject acts of violence in Haiti

In light of Haiti's worsening political and humanitarian crisis, the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Adhoc Advisory Group on the Caribbean island nation is urging all parties to reject acts of violence and urgently commit to peace.

UN Special Representative and Head of the UN Office in Haiti (BINUH), Helen Meagher La Lime, and her acting Deputy who is also Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator, Fernando Hiraldo, briefed the Group last week on the ongoing political deadlock plaguing the country, which has fueled insecurity, and exacerbated economic hardship across the country.

The latest unrest stems from a power struggle between President Jovenel Moïse and a surging opposition movement, with demonstrators taking to the streets in recent weeks demanding his ouster, according to media reports.

The protests against corruption and lack of resources have turned violent, stoking financial turmoil and leading to soaring food prices, and crumbling health facilities.

The Group called for continued engagement from the international community and expressed its grave concern for the "deteriorating humanitarian situation", to which it will remain "actively seized…and will continue to monitor developments closely."