Establishment of Special Window fund approved for housing projects

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi yesterday approved the establishment of a 'Special Window' fund to provide priority debt financing for the completion of stalled housing projects that are in the Affordable and Middle-Income Housing sector.

For the purposes of the fund, the government shall act as the Sponsor and the total commitment to be infused by the Government would be up to INR 10,000 crore.

The fund will be set up as a Category-II AIF (Alternate Investment Fund) debt fund registered with SEBI and would be professionally run.

For the first AIF under the Special Window, it is proposed that SBICAP Ventures Limited shall be engaged to be the Investment Manager.

This fund would, in turn, provide relief to developers that require funding to complete a set of unfinished projects and consequently ensure delivery of homes to the home-buyers.

Since the real estate industry is intrinsically linked with several other industries, growth in this sector will have a positive effect on releasing stress in other major sectors of the Indian economy as well.

(With Inputs from PIB)