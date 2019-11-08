International Development News
Development News Edition

Safety of civilians affected by hostilities in Syria remains grave concern

These recent displacements are compounding an already dire situation in which some 710,000 people were already displaced and approximately 1.8 million remain in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN adviser. 

  • UN
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 08:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 08:13 IST
Safety of civilians affected by hostilities in Syria remains grave concern
While the intensity and scope of violence have declined in recent weeks, Najat Rochdi, Senior Humanitarian Adviser to the Special Envoy for Syria, told a Humanitarian Task Force meeting in Geneva on Thursday that localized heavy fighting continues. Image Credit: Twitter(@IOMIraq)

The safety and protection of hundreds of thousands of civilians affected by a recent escalation of hostilities in northeast Syria remain a grave concern, a senior UN humanitarian adviser said after visiting the war-torn country.

While the intensity and scope of violence have declined in recent weeks, Najat Rochdi, Senior Humanitarian Adviser to the Special Envoy for Syria, told a Humanitarian Task Force meeting in Geneva on Thursday that localized heavy fighting continues.

She explained that of the more than 200,000 people who fled the fighting in recent weeks, close to 100,000 have yet to return home, dispersed across improvised camps and shelters.

These recent displacements are compounding an already dire situation in which some 710,000 people were already displaced and approximately 1.8 million remain in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN adviser.

While humanitarian actors continue to mobilize and, when possible, help people affected by the hostilities, Ms. Rochdi urged all parties to do more to facilitate guaranteed safe, unimpeded and sustained access for the UN and its humanitarian partners.

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

After blowing late lead, Sens top Kings in OT

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored with 148 left in overtime to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 win against the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. Anthony Duclair and Artem Anisimov also scored, and Anders Nilsson made 26 saves for the Senat...

Demonetisation proved to be disaster that all but destroyed economy: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at the Modi government for claiming that demonetisation was a slayer of all evils, saying it proved to be a disaster that has all but destroyed the economy. Her attack on the governmen...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return, says MLS chief

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to rejoin Italian side AC Milan after his successful stint at LA Galaxy, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber has said. The 38-year-old Swedish striker has spent the past 18 months in MLS but his contract wi...

China calls Hong Kong protesters 'mobsters' after stabbing

China has slammed radical protesters in Hong Kong as mobsters using violence to influence upcoming local elections after a pro-Beijing lawmaker was injured in a stabbing. The international finance hub has been shaken by five months of huge ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019