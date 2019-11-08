Govt strips Congress's first family -- Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka --of SPG security cover: Officials
Government strips Congress's first family, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi of SPG security cover, accordoing to Officials. According to reports, Gandhi family will be provided 'Z+' security cover of CRPF on all-India basis.
Further details awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
