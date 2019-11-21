International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 13:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 13:36 IST
Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

The Clean Ganga drive is a continuous process and the government has sanctioned 305 projects at an estimated cost of over Rs 28,600 crore under the plan, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday. Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said there has been an improvement in the quality of water of the River Ganga.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, the minister said a total of 305 projects have so far been sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs. 28,613.75 crore, out of which 109 projects have been completed and rest are at various stages of implementation. Government of India launched the Namami Gange Programme with a total budgetary outlay of Rs 20,000 crore for 5 year period till 31 December 2020 to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of National River Ganga and its tributaries.

"Due to various pollution abatement initiatives taken by the Government under the Namami Gange Programme, the water quality assessment of River Ganga in 2019 has shown improved water quality trends as compared to 2014," he said. Dissolved Oxygen levels have improved at 32 locations, Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels and Faecal coliforms have improved at 39 and 18 locations, respectively, he said.

He said 379 MLD new sewage treatment capacity has been added in last three years of which 169 MLD has been achieved during last one year. The present sewage treatment capacity is 1954 MLD. Namami Gange Programme was launched in May 2015 as an integrated programme to ensure effective abatement of pollution and conservation of River Ganga by adopting a comprehensive river basin approach.

Under Namami Gange Programme, a diverse set of interventions for cleaning and rejuvenation of River Ganga have been taken up. These include pollution abatement activities including sewage, industrial effluent, solid waste etc., riverfront management, a viral Dhara, rural sanitation, afforestation, biodiversity conservation, public participation etc..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-UPDATE 2-Strong earthquake strikes near Thai-Laos border

A strong earthquake struck on Thursday near the border of Thailand and Laos, setting high-rise buildings swaying in Bangkok, and prompting at least one power plant in Laos to suspend operations for precautionary checks. There were no report...

Lanka PM Wickremesignhe formally resigns, vacates official residence

Sri Lankas Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesignhe on Thursday formally tendered his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Wickremesinghe also vacated the official residence, Temple Trees, to make room for the new prime minister, the Col...

REFILE-Extinction Rebellion aims to turn up political heat with hunger strikes

Fixes typo By K. Sophie WillLONDON, Nov 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Extinction Rebellion activists pressing for more rapid action on climate change threats on Wednesday entered a third day of a week-long hunger strikes in 27 countries. ...

David Mabuza to lead HIV prevention program as SANAC chairperson

Deputy President David Mabuza in his capacity as National Chairperson on the South African National Aids Council SANAC will chair an extended SANAC Plenary and lead the District Outreach Programme on HIV prevention.These events will take pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019