Eastern Railway plans to generate 30 MW solar power by 2020

In an effort to minimise carbon footprint and contribute towards reduction in global warming, the Eastern Railway on Friday said it has set an ambitious plan to generate solar power of 300 million watts (30 megawatt) by 2020. Aiming at maximum possible use of clean and renewable energy within the zone, the Eastern Railway (ER) has set a rapid growth path for utilising solar energy from 30 million watts in 2018 to 300 million watts in 2020, ER spokesperson Nikhil Chakraborty said.

"At present, rooftop solar plants, commissioned by the Eastern Railway, generate 55 million watts and process is on to increase the capacity by another 245 million watts by 2020 to achieve the target for 'Mission 300 million watts solar plants' by 2020," he said. Chakraborty said that achievement of the goal of generating 300 million units (30 megwatts) will accrue a saving of Rs 12 crore in revenue expenses per year at present rate of tariff.

The Eastern Railway has commissioned 2,965 kilo watt power grid connected rooftop solar project at its busiest station Howrah, which "is the largest solar capacity commissioned over a single station in Indian Railways", Chakraborty said. The ER has four divisions - Howrah, Sealdah, Asansol and Malda.

Solar panels have also been commissioned at Kolkata, Naihati, Asansol, Malda and many other places in the ER zone, he added..

