International Development News
Development News Edition

UN mission working closely with DR Congo to find solutions for protesters

MONUSCO chief Leila Zerrougui participated in a National Security Council meeting chaired by the country’s President, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists in New York.

  • UN
  • |
  • Beni
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 07:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 07:08 IST
UN mission working closely with DR Congo to find solutions for protesters
According to news reports, protesters were angry that the UN and Government soldiers had failed to prevent an attack by the extremist militia. Image Credit: (Wikimedia)

The head of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has met with national authorities in the wake of an attack against its headquarters in Beni on Monday, which left the building badly damaged.

An angry crowd set fire to the UN office and the town hall in the eastern city to protest failure by Government troops and peacekeepers in preventing a deadly weekend attack by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group, according to media reports.

As protests continue, the staff at the UN mission, which is known by the French acronym MONUSCO, have been redeployed to other areas for their safety.

MONUSCO chief Leila Zerrougui participated in a National Security Council meeting chaired by the country's President, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists in New York.

"She stressed that she understood the people's anger and frustration of the population after further deadly attacks by the ADF", a large locally-based rebel group that originated in neighboring Uganda. "The Mission will work closely with the authorities to jointly find solutions for the people of Beni", he said.

According to news reports, protesters were angry that the UN and Government soldiers had failed to prevent an attack by the extremist militia.

MONUSCO is also concerned about the dissemination of misinformation as well as calls for violence that have been seen on social media.

Return to calm essential, to overcome militias, Ebola

Mr. Dujarric said the Mission was calling on political, religious and media leaders to support a return to calm "which is necessary both to fight the ADF and to continue the response to Ebola."

Beni is a key base for the UN and DRC Government efforts to tackle the more than year-long Ebola outbreak in the eastern region, which has seen nearly 3,000 deaths since August 2018.

Around 16,000 blue helmets serving with MONUSCO.

There are 557 UN peacekeepers from Malawi in Beni, together with a Formed Police Unit from India with around 150 officers, while 150 Tanzanian peacekeepers are stationed at the airport there.

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

12,000 people to get mental health training with major boost

As many as 12,000 people will get training over the next four years in a major boost for those seeking help for mental health and addiction issues.The Health Minister today visited Le Va in Manukau, one of the first organisations to receive...

International Emmy Awards: Australia's 'Safe Harbour' beats 'Lust Stories' in Movie/Miniseries category

The Australian thriller series Safe Harbour on Monday local time won the award for the movieminiseries at the 47th annual ceremony defeating the Indian series Lust Stories. Produced by Matchbox Pictures, the thriller which narrates the dist...

Brogdon returns as Pacers blast Grizzlies

T.J. Warren scored 26 points and Jeremy Lamb added 19 as the Indiana Pacers posted a 126-114 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday in Indianapolis. Warren made 11 of 15 attempts from the floor and Domantas Sabonis collected 13 points...

U.S. officials meet with Libya's Haftar amid push to end Tripoli offensive

U.S. officials met on Sunday with eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar as Washington presses him to end his offensive on the capital, the U.S. State Department said on Monday. Haftars Libyan National Army LNA has been trying since April ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019