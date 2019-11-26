International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Italy's UniCredit to exit thermal coal financing by 2023

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 22:06 IST
UPDATE 1-Italy's UniCredit to exit thermal coal financing by 2023

Italian bank UniCredit has pledged to halt all lending for thermal coal projects by 2023, joining a growing band of financial companies striving to improve their green credentials. Banks across the world have come under pressure from investors, regulators and climate activists to ease the transition towards a low-carbon economy.

Financing for oil, gas and coal projects has come under particular scrutiny as climate scientists step up calls to change the global economy's deep reliance on fossil fuels to avert disastrous warming. Presenting its sustainability targets a week before the unveiling of a new four-year plan, UniCredit also said it would raise its exposure to the renewable energy sector by a quarter to more than 9 billion euros ($10 billion) by 2023.

Banks with assets equivalent to a third of the global industry in September adopted new U.N.-backed "responsible banking" principles to fight climate change by shifting their loan books away from fossil fuels. UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, was not among that group at the time but is now close to joining.

France's BNP Paribas last week announced it would completely exit financing related to thermal coal by 2030 in the European Union and by 2040 worldwide. Speaking at a press briefing where UniCredit handed out reusable metal bottles sporting its trademark elk and the slogan "Do the right thing!", CEO Jean Pierre Mustier said the bank would remove all single-use plastics from its buildings by 2023.

By the same date, UniCredit also plans to derive 100% of the electricity for its offices in Italy, Germany, and Austria from renewable sources, up from 78% last year. UniCredit said new projects in thermal coal mining and coal-fired power generation would be off-limits, setting strict commitments to reduce reliance on coal for customers of its corporate financing business.

The bank's new oil and gas (O&G) policy, meanwhile, bans the financing of new projects in Arctic oil and offshore Arctic gas, in shale oil and gas as well as related fracking, tar sands oil and deep-sea oil and gas. It also limits the financing for clients active in these areas.

"Of course, if oil companies were to disappear right now we would have a problem ... we also have to finance the transition," Mustier said. Without explicitly naming Italy's biggest oil and gas group, Mustier suggested that UniCredit had held talks with Eni on how to manage the transition and said the bank could, for example, support projects to derive energy from waste.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump administration seeks to put judge's order for McGahn testimony on hold

U.S. Justice Department lawyers asked a judge on Tuesday to put on hold a ruling requiring former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify to U.S. lawmakers as part of the Democratic-led impeachment probe against President Donald Trump. Th...

Slovak MPs defy president's veto to approve long polling blackout

Slovak lawmakers defied a presidents veto on Tuesday to impose a lengthy ban on publishing opinion polls ahead of February elections, a move some opposition parties have cast as an attempt to sideline political newcomers. Approved by parlia...

Oppn Congress, CPI(M) boycott house during special session on Constitution Day

Opposition Congress and the Left Front on Tuesday boycotted the second half of the West Bengal assemblys special session on Constitution Day over not being allocated enough time to speak in the House. Special sessions have been called on Tu...

Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as Maha CM on November 28

Uddhav Thackeray, nominee of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance for Maharashtra Chief Ministers post, will be sworn in on November 28, said a Sena leader on Tuesday night. Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced at a joint meet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019